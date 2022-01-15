No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73

CREIGHTON (10-5)

Hawkins 4-8 2-2 13, Kaluma 3-5 1-2 7, Kalkbrenner 4-8 0-0 8, Nembhard 8-21 1-1 18, O’Connell 7-10 4-4 22, Alexander 2-3 0-1 5, Feazell 0-1 0-0 0, Andronikashvili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-10 73.

XAVIER (13-3)

Freemantle 6-16 1-4 13, Hunter 3-6 2-4 10, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 6-9 4-7 16, Scruggs 4-11 5-6 13, Nunge 3-11 6-6 12, Kunkel 5-10 0-0 12, Odom 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-66 19-29 80.

Halftime_Creighton 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 9-21 (O’Connell 4-6, Hawkins 3-5, Alexander 1-2, Nembhard 1-6, Kaluma 0-2), Xavier 5-16 (Hunter 2-3, Kunkel 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Scruggs 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Nunge 0-3). Fouled Out_Kaluma. Rebounds_Creighton 35 (Hawkins 13), Xavier 33 (Freemantle 11). Assists_Creighton 14 (Nembhard 6), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 5). Total Fouls_Creighton 20, Xavier 12.

