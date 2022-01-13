No. 18 BYU 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 36

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (7-6)

Bamberger 6-10 1-1 14, Dalton 2-5 1-1 6, Holland 3-9 1-1 7, Rapp 2-7 0-0 4, Wedin 1-5 0-0 3, Grizelj 0-1 0-0 0, West 0-4 0-2 0, Garrison 1-3 0-0 2, Hadley 0-1 0-0 0, Hanafin 0-3 0-0 0, Mastora 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-53 3-5 36

BYU (13-1)

Gustin 6-10 3-5 15, Albiero 1-6 0-0 2, Gonzales 5-14 3-5 13, Graham 4-7 0-0 11, Harding 8-19 2-3 18, Hamson 3-4 0-0 6, Millett 0-2 0-0 0, Smiler 0-0 0-0 0, Bubakar 1-3 2-2 4, Calvert 2-5 0-0 4, Falatea 1-3 0-0 3, Mackey-Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Vorwaller 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-81 10-15 78

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5 5 19 7 — 36 BYU 24 17 23 14 — 78

3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3-17 (Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 1-4, Holland 0-4, Rapp 0-1, Wedin 1-3, Hadley 0-1, Mastora 0-3), BYU 4-26 (Albiero 0-2, Gonzales 0-3, Graham 3-6, Harding 0-6, Millett 0-2, Calvert 0-1, Falatea 1-2, Mackey-Williams 0-4). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8 (Rapp 3), BYU 22 (Graham 7). Fouled Out_Saint Mary’s (Cal) Garrison. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 34 (Holland 2-4), BYU 57 (Gonzales 5-8). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 17, BYU 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,243.

