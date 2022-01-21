Trending:
No. 18 Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:11 pm
GEORGIA TECH (14-4)

Cubaj 5-11 4-4 14, Strautmane 4-10 0-0 9, Hermosa 8-11 5-5 21, Lahtinen 3-8 4-5 11, Love 3-7 4-8 10, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-50 17-22 65

SYRACUSE (8-9)

Styles 5-9 0-0 12, Christianna Carr 2-9 0-0 4, Chrislyn Carr 6-14 0-0 12, Hyman 7-21 2-2 18, Murray 2-9 1-2 5, Rice 0-5 4-4 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-67 7-8 55

Georgia Tech 21 14 13 17 65
Syracuse 15 9 18 13 55

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 2-12 (Strautmane 1-6, Lahtinen 1-3, Love 0-1, Bates 0-2), Syracuse 4-20 (Styles 2-3, Christ.Carr 0-4, Chrisl.Carr 0-2, Hyman 2-7, Murray 0-3, Rice 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 13 (Lahtinen 6), Syracuse 9 (Chrisl.Carr 4). Fouled Out_Syracuse Chrisl.Carr, Hyman. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 48 (Love 13), Syracuse 27 (Rice 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 17, Syracuse 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_746.

