No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79

TENNESSEE (11-5)

Fulkerson 0-2 0-0 0, Nkamhoua 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 7-11 1-4 17, James 4-8 0-0 11, Vescovi 7-10 2-2 20, Powell 2-5 0-0 6, Zeigler 1-4 0-0 2, Plavsic 2-4 0-1 4, Huntley-Hatfield 4-5 3-4 11, Mashack 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Diboundje 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 6-11 79.

KENTUCKY (14-3)

Brooks 3-6 2-2 9, Tshiebwe 4-8 1-2 9, Grady 5-8 2-2 16, Washington 10-13 6-6 28, Wheeler 8-10 4-4 21, Mintz 4-5 0-0 10, Toppin 2-3 3-3 7, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-1 0-0 3, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Canada 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-56 20-21 107.

Halftime_Kentucky 52-38. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 11-23 (Vescovi 4-6, James 3-6, Chandler 2-4, Powell 2-4, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Zeigler 0-2), Kentucky 11-18 (Grady 4-7, Mintz 2-3, Washington 2-4, Brooks 1-1, Hopkins 1-1, Wheeler 1-2). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Tennessee 22 (James 4), Kentucky 23 (Tshiebwe 12). Assists_Tennessee 17 (Chandler 3), Kentucky 19 (Wheeler 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee 17, Kentucky 14. A_20,278 (23,500).

