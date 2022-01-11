No. 18 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66

KENTUCKY (12-3)

Brooks 4-7 0-1 9, Tshiebwe 11-16 8-10 30, Grady 4-9 0-0 9, Mintz 3-8 0-1 9, Washington 6-11 2-4 15, Toppin 2-4 0-0 4, Hopkins 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 10-16 78.

VANDERBILT (9-6)

Millora-Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Stute 2-11 0-0 6, Dezonie 2-3 2-2 6, Pippen 11-18 4-8 32, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 5-10 0-0 14, Mann 1-4 0-0 2, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Frank 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-10 66.

Halftime_Kentucky 41-28. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-13 (Mintz 3-5, Brooks 1-2, Washington 1-2, Grady 1-4), Vanderbilt 12-30 (Pippen 6-11, Thomas 4-6, Stute 2-8, Dorsey 0-1, Frank 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Mann 0-1, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_Kentucky 36 (Tshiebwe 13), Vanderbilt 24 (Millora-Brown 7). Assists_Kentucky 15 (Washington 4), Vanderbilt 9 (Pippen 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 14, Vanderbilt 13.

