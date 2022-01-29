No. 18 Oklahoma 65, No. 9 Texas 63

TEXAS (15-4)

Gaston 1-2 0-2 2, Moore 3-9 4-8 10, Allen-Taylor 1-7 5-5 7, Harmon 4-11 6-6 15, Matharu 3-11 2-2 10, Ebo 2-4 1-2 5, Lattimore 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 2-7 0-0 6, Warren 1-2 4-4 6, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 22-29 63

OKLAHOMA (18-3)

Scott 1-1 0-1 2, Robertson 4-9 6-6 17, Tot 1-7 0-0 3, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 8-15 7-9 23, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Vann 2-10 3-4 8, Washington 3-5 4-6 10, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-51 20-26 65

Texas 14 19 18 12 — 63 Oklahoma 16 20 12 17 — 65

3-Point Goals_Texas 5-17 (Moore 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-2, Harmon 1-3, Matharu 2-6, Hunter 2-5), Oklahoma 5-19 (Robertson 3-8, Tot 1-2, Tucker 0-2, Williams 0-1, Vann 1-5, Washington 0-1). Assists_Texas 6 (Harmon 3), Oklahoma 13 (Tot 4). Fouled Out_Texas Matharu. Rebounds_Texas 37 (Harmon 11), Oklahoma 37 (Robertson 10). Total Fouls_Texas 20, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,315.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.