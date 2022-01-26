No. 18 Tennessee 78, Florida 71

FLORIDA (12-7)

Duruji 6-10 4-4 16, Jitoboh 1-2 0-0 2, Appleby 4-10 4-4 16, McKissic 3-8 0-0 8, Reeves 2-6 0-0 6, Fleming 5-11 0-0 11, Jones 4-9 1-1 10, Gatkek 1-2 0-0 2, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-9 71.

TENNESSEE (14-5)

Nkamhoua 3-7 0-0 6, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 5-13 6-6 17, James 3-8 2-2 9, Vescovi 6-10 6-6 23, Zeigler 4-7 0-0 11, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Fulkerson 3-5 3-3 9, Huntley-Hatfield 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-1 0-1 0, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 17-18 78.

Halftime_Florida 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Florida 10-33 (Appleby 4-8, Reeves 2-5, McKissic 2-7, Fleming 1-5, Jones 1-6, Duruji 0-1, Kennedy 0-1), Tennessee 11-24 (Vescovi 5-8, Zeigler 3-5, Powell 1-2, Chandler 1-3, James 1-5, Bailey 0-1). Fouled Out_Duruji. Rebounds_Florida 22 (Duruji 6), Tennessee 32 (James 9). Assists_Florida 15 (Appleby 7), Tennessee 22 (Chandler 5). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Tennessee 16.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.