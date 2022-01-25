Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 18 Tennessee plays Florida, aims for 7th straight home win

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Florida Gators (12-6, 3-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts Florida aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 4.9.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Gators are 3-4 in SEC play. Florida is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Colin Castleton is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country