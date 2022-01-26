No. 18 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Florida

Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -10; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Volunteers play Florida.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by John Fulkerson averaging 2.3.

The Gators are 3-4 in SEC play. Florida scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Colin Castleton is averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

