No. 18 Tennessee takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Volunteers take on Texas A&M.

The Volunteers are 11-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Aggies are 4-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Volunteers and Aggies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Henry Coleman III is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

