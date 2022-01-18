No. 18 Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60

IOWA ST. (14-3)

Conditt 2-2 0-0 4, Brockington 5-14 2-2 12, Hunter 2-7 0-0 4, Kalscheur 3-11 0-1 7, Enaruna 3-8 0-2 6, Grill 6-10 1-1 17, Jones 0-2 2-4 2, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 2-2 4-5 8, Boothe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 9-15 60.

TEXAS TECH (13-4)

Obanor 6-9 3-5 15, Williams 4-10 7-8 16, McCullar 2-9 3-4 7, Shannon 2-6 0-0 4, Warren 2-4 6-8 11, Arms 2-4 4-4 9, Nadolny 0-2 2-2 2, Santos-Silva 1-1 2-4 4, Batcho 0-0 2-3 2, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Timperman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 29-38 72.

Halftime_Texas Tech 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-26 (Grill 4-8, Kalscheur 1-6, Enaruna 0-1, Brockington 0-2, Kunc 0-2, Hunter 0-3, Jackson 0-4), Texas Tech 3-16 (Warren 1-1, Arms 1-3, Williams 1-3, Nadolny 0-1, McCullar 0-2, Obanor 0-3, Shannon 0-3). Fouled Out_Conditt, Jones, Kunc. Rebounds_Iowa St. 31 (Brockington 9), Texas Tech 36 (Obanor 8). Assists_Iowa St. 6 (Conditt, Hunter 2), Texas Tech 7 (McCullar 3). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 28, Texas Tech 18.

