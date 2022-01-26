No. 19 LSU 70, Texas A&M 64

TEXAS A&M (15-4)

Coleman 3-4 2-4 8, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 7-11 0-0 18, Radford 4-7 2-2 12, M.Williams 1-9 0-2 2, Cash 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 6-12 5-6 20, Taylor 0-5 4-4 4, Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 13-20 64.

LSU (15-4)

Eason 3-8 8-9 14, Fudge 2-5 0-2 4, Reid 1-2 1-2 3, Gaines 3-10 9-12 16, J.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 6-6 21, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 3, O’Neal 3-5 0-4 7. Totals 20-47 24-35 70.

Halftime_LSU 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 9-26 (Gordon 4-7, Jackson 3-7, Radford 2-4, Diarra 0-1, Taylor 0-3, M.Williams 0-4), LSU 6-13 (Murray 3-5, O’Neal 1-1, Wilkinson 1-1, Gaines 1-3, Eason 0-1, Reid 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M 28 (Coleman 7), LSU 35 (Eason 9). Assists_Texas A&M 10 (M.Williams 3), LSU 12 (Gaines, J.Williams, Murray 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 25, LSU 22.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.