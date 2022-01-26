Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 19 LSU hosts Texas A&M following Taylor’s 25-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the No. 19 LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Tigers are 10-1 on their home court. LSU scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-2 in conference play. Texas A&M is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tari Eason is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Quenton Jackson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 64.9% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea