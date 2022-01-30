No. 19 Oregon 80, Southern Cal 48

SOUTHERN CAL (9-9)

Jenkins 5-8 6-6 16, Sanders 3-11 4-4 11, Akunwafo 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 1-4 0-0 3, Perkins 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Miura 0-4 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 3-15 4-6 11, Totals 15-57 14-16 48

OREGON (13-5)

Sabally 9-12 5-7 23, Paopao 4-12 0-0 9, Parrish 1-6 0-0 3, Rogers 7-12 0-0 17, Scherr 3-6 1-1 8, Dufficy 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 2-2 0-0 4, Hurst 2-4 1-2 7, Kyei 2-4 1-1 5, Totals 32-64 8-11 80

Southern Cal 9 12 14 13 — 48 Oregon 19 19 20 22 — 80

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 4-17 (Sanders 1-5, Caldwell 1-2, Perkins 1-4, Miura 0-4, Marshall 1-2), Oregon 8-20 (Sabally 0-1, Paopao 1-4, Parrish 1-4, Rogers 3-5, Scherr 1-2, Hurst 2-4). Assists_Southern Cal 8 (Caldwell 5), Oregon 12 (Rogers 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 32 (Marshall 9), Oregon 42 (Rogers 7, Sabally 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 11, Oregon 19. Technical Fouls_Oregon Rogers 1. A_7,613.

