No. 19 Texas Tech 65, No. 1 Baylor 62

TEXAS TECH (11-3)

Obanor 6-10 0-0 13, Williams 5-12 2-2 13, Arms 7-13 0-0 14, Nadolny 5-7 1-3 11, Warren 0-3 2-2 2, McCullar 5-8 0-0 12, Santos-Silva 0-2 0-0 0, Batcho 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 5-7 65.

BAYLOR (15-1)

Thamba 1-2 0-0 2, Akinjo 5-14 6-6 17, Flagler 6-12 0-2 17, Brown 2-5 1-1 5, Mayer 3-10 1-4 7, Cryer 4-9 0-0 10, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2-4 0-0 4, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 8-13 62.

Halftime_Baylor 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-14 (McCullar 2-5, Williams 1-2, Obanor 1-3, Arms 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Warren 0-2), Baylor 8-25 (Flagler 5-9, Cryer 2-4, Akinjo 1-8, Brown 0-1, Mayer 0-3). Rebounds_Texas Tech 28 (Arms 9), Baylor 31 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 10). Assists_Texas Tech 16 (Arms, McCullar 5), Baylor 14 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 13, Baylor 12.

