No. 19 Texas Tech faces Oklahoma State, seeks 4th straight home win

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -9; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas Tech will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Red Raiders play Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-0 in home games. Texas Tech averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 17.9 fast break points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 12 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.