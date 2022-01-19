No. 2 Auburn 83, Georgia 60

GEORGIA (5-13)

Bridges 5-9 1-3 11, Baumann 4-8 0-0 11, A.Cook 3-7 2-2 9, Etter 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 4-9 8-9 16, Abdur-Rahim 2-7 0-0 4, Ridgnal 1-4 0-1 2, Taylor 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 21-50 13-18 60.

AUBURN (17-1)

Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Kessler 7-11 1-2 15, Flanigan 3-6 2-2 10, Jasper 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 4-10 1-2 12, Green 5-12 1-1 12, Cambridge 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 5-9 2-2 13, Cardwell 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, P.Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 7-9 83.

Halftime_Auburn 52-27. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 5-13 (Baumann 3-5, A.Cook 1-2, Etter 1-2, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ridgnal 0-2), Auburn 10-36 (Johnson 3-8, Flanigan 2-3, Smith 2-6, Williams 1-3, Green 1-5, Jasper 1-5, Cambridge 0-3, Kessler 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia 30 (Ridgnal 7), Auburn 36 (Smith 7). Assists_Georgia 12 (Bridges 6), Auburn 20 (Green 11). Total Fouls_Georgia 12, Auburn 18. A_9,121 (9,121).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.