No. 2 Auburn faces No. 12 Kentucky, aims for 10th straight home win

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:42 am
Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Tigers face No. 12 Kentucky.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 in home games. Auburn averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in conference matchups. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 14.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.1 points, 14.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Tyty Washington Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 9.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

