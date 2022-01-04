No. 2 Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57

GEORGIA TECH (6-6)

Meka 1-6 0-0 2, K.Moore 3-9 0-0 7, Devoe 8-19 2-2 21, Sturdivant 2-5 2-2 7, Usher 4-9 3-4 11, Parham 0-5 0-0 0, Coleman 1-5 0-0 3, Gigiberia 2-6 2-4 6. Totals 21-64 9-12 57.

DUKE (12-1)

Banchero 4-8 9-16 17, W.Moore 2-11 3-5 8, Williams 4-8 2-2 10, Keels 4-10 0-0 10, Roach 1-5 7-9 9, Griffin 3-5 5-8 12, Baker 1-1 0-0 3, John 0-2 0-0 0, Blakes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 26-40 69.

Halftime_Duke 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-20 (Devoe 3-10, Sturdivant 1-1, Coleman 1-2, K.Moore 1-2, Parham 0-5), Duke 5-16 (Keels 2-6, Baker 1-1, Griffin 1-2, W.Moore 1-3, Banchero 0-1, Blakes 0-1, Roach 0-2). Fouled Out_K.Moore, Sturdivant. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 31 (Meka 8), Duke 43 (Williams 14). Assists_Georgia Tech 9 (Parham 3), Duke 11 (Banchero 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 27, Duke 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.