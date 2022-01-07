No. 2 Duke looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (12-3, 4-0) vs. No. 2 Duke (12-1, 2-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks for its fourth straight win over Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last victory for the Hurricanes at Duke was a 90-74 win on Jan. 13, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 39.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.2 percent or less. The Hurricanes are 1-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Duke has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 84 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils ninth nationally. The Miami defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 254th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

