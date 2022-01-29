No. 2 Gonzaga 104, Portland 72

PORTLAND (11-9)

Wood 0-5 0-0 0, Austin 3-11 2-2 8, Meadows 6-15 7-7 19, Nduka 5-11 0-1 10, Robertson 6-14 2-2 17, Sjolund 1-4 4-6 6, Svetozarevic 2-6 2-2 6, Vucinic 2-2 0-0 4, Milosevic 0-2 2-2 2, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 19-22 72.

GONZAGA (17-2)

Holmgren 4-6 0-0 12, Timme 6-13 3-5 16, Bolton 4-9 0-0 11, Nembhard 5-11 8-8 22, Strawther 5-10 1-2 14, A.Watson 5-7 5-5 16, Hickman 1-6 1-3 3, Sallis 3-5 0-1 7, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 3, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 18-24 104.

Halftime_Gonzaga 48-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland 3-23 (Robertson 3-8, Milosevic 0-1, Svetozarevic 0-1, Wood 0-1, Nduka 0-2, Austin 0-3, Sjolund 0-3, Meadows 0-4), Gonzaga 18-41 (Holmgren 4-6, Nembhard 4-8, Bolton 3-7, Strawther 3-7, Graves 1-1, A.Watson 1-1, Sallis 1-2, Timme 1-2, Gregg 0-1, Lang 0-1, Hickman 0-5). Fouled Out_Nduka. Rebounds_Portland 38 (Sjolund 11), Gonzaga 45 (Holmgren 11). Assists_Portland 8 (Austin 3), Gonzaga 20 (Timme, Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Gonzaga 24.

