No. 2 Gonzaga 110, BYU 84

BYU (14-4)

Lohner 7-10 1-1 17, Traore 4-7 0-0 8, Barcello 7-14 1-1 19, Knell 2-5 0-0 5, Lucas 4-11 0-0 10, George 2-11 2-2 8, Knight 2-8 3-6 8, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Ally Atiki 2-3 0-0 4, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 7-10 84.

GONZAGA (13-2)

Holmgren 5-7 0-1 12, Timme 13-14 4-4 30, Bolton 1-3 1-2 4, Nembhard 8-13 2-2 22, Strawther 7-10 3-4 20, Watson 4-5 1-3 9, Hickman 1-2 1-2 4, Sallis 4-6 0-0 8, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 43-62 13-20 110.

Halftime_Gonzaga 61-49. 3-Point Goals_BYU 13-29 (Barcello 4-6, Lohner 2-3, Lucas 2-3, George 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Knell 1-2, Knight 1-5, Traore 0-1), Gonzaga 11-21 (Nembhard 4-6, Strawther 3-5, Holmgren 2-3, Hickman 1-1, Bolton 1-3, Few 0-1, Lang 0-1, Timme 0-1). Fouled Out_Ally Atiki. Rebounds_BYU 27 (Traore 7), Gonzaga 30 (Holmgren 7). Assists_BYU 11 (Barcello, Lucas 4), Gonzaga 28 (Nembhard 12). Total Fouls_BYU 21, Gonzaga 16. A_6,000 (6,000).

