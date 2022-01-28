No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Loyola Marymount 55

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-9)

Leaupepe 5-13 1-1 12, Marble 2-4 0-0 4, Quintana 3-12 0-0 8, Shelton 1-8 2-4 5, Scott 3-11 1-2 7, Anderson 3-7 0-0 7, Merkviladze 3-8 0-0 7, Lewis 1-2 1-1 3, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 5-8 55.

GONZAGA (16-2)

Holmgren 7-8 4-5 21, Timme 4-7 0-0 8, Bolton 4-9 0-0 10, Nembhard 2-4 1-1 6, Strawther 4-5 0-0 10, Hickman 5-7 0-0 11, Sallis 2-2 2-2 7, Watson 3-7 2-4 8, Gregg 2-4 0-0 5, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-55 9-12 89.

Halftime_Gonzaga 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 6-22 (Quintana 2-7, Shelton 1-2, Leaupepe 1-3, Merkviladze 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Elliott 0-1, Marble 0-1, Scott 0-1), Gonzaga 12-23 (Holmgren 3-3, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 2-6, Graves 1-1, Sallis 1-1, Gregg 1-2, Hickman 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Watson 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 33 (Leaupepe, Scott 8), Gonzaga 31 (Holmgren 9). Assists_Loyola Marymount 6 (Scott 3), Gonzaga 21 (Bolton 5). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 14, Gonzaga 12. A_6,000 (6,000).

