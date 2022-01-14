No. 2 Stanford 60, No. 22 Colorado 52

STANFORD (12-3)

Brink 4-10 2-2 10, Lexie Hull 0-8 7-8 7, Lacie Hull 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 4-8 3-4 11, Jump 2-5 0-0 6, Belibi 1-6 0-0 2, Prechtel 4-6 0-2 10, Wilson 2-5 1-2 6, Iriafen 1-1 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 14-20 60

COLORADO (13-1)

Tuitele 3-6 3-3 10, Finau 1-5 0-0 2, Formann 2-6 2-3 7, Hollingshed 2-12 3-6 7, Sherrod 2-9 2-2 6, Miller 6-11 2-2 16, Blacksten 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Sadler 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 1-5 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 14-20 52

Stanford 8 16 17 19 — 60 Colorado 15 13 13 11 — 52

3-Point Goals_Stanford 6-16 (Brink 0-1, Lexie Hull 0-3, Jump 2-4, Prechtel 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Van Gytenbeek 1-1), Colorado 4-27 (Tuitele 1-3, Finau 0-2, Formann 1-4, Hollingshed 0-6, Sherrod 0-2, Miller 2-6, Blacksten 0-1, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-2). Assists_Stanford 12 (Jones 5), Colorado 9 (Wetta 3). Fouled Out_Colorado Miller. Rebounds_Stanford 49 (Belibi 4-7), Colorado 27 (Tuitele 2-3). Total Fouls_Stanford 14, Colorado 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,744.

