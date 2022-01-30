No. 2 Stanford 75, No. 8 Arizona 69

ARIZONA (15-3)

Reese 6-16 2-2 17, Thomas 4-5 0-1 9, Pellington 7-15 2-2 16, Pueyo 0-1 0-0 0, Yeaney 4-8 0-2 10, Copeland 2-2 2-2 6, Love 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Conner 1-3 0-0 2, Erdogan 1-3 0-0 2, Sanchez 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 28-61 6-9 69

STANFORD (16-3)

Brink 10-12 4-5 25, Lexie Hull 2-4 2-2 6, Lacie Hull 2-4 1-2 7, Jones 2-12 0-0 4, Wilson 2-6 3-5 7, Belibi 4-5 0-0 8, Prechtel 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 6-10 0-0 18, Totals 28-54 10-14 75

Arizona 16 17 13 23 — 69 Stanford 17 24 14 20 — 75

3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-15 (Reese 3-6, Thomas 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 2-3, Love 0-1, Conner 0-2, Sanchez 1-1), Stanford 9-19 (Brink 1-1, Le.Hull 0-2, La.Hull 2-3, Jones 0-1, Wilson 0-3, Prechtel 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 6-8). Assists_Arizona 15 (Pellington 5, Thomas 5), Stanford 15 (Jones 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 26 (Reese 7), Stanford 34 (Brink 15). Total Fouls_Arizona 19, Stanford 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,479.

