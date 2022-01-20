No. 20 North Carolina women beat Virginia 61-52

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter en route to a 61-52 victory on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27. Virginia’s last win in Chapel Hill was during the 2000-01 season.

Kelly and Todd-Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as North Carolina led 32-30. The Tar Heels shot just 29% from the field, compared to 32.3% for Virginia, but scored 18 points off of 13 Cavalier turnovers. Virginia was 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.

Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers. North Carolina wasn’t much better, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers but attempted 25 free throws compared to 10 for the Cavaliers.

Alyssa Ustby added nine points with four steals for North Carolina (15-2, 5-2 ACC). Kelly also had four steals and Malu Tshitenge added three steals and three blocks.

Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds and Amandine Toi, averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game, added 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). Kaydan Lawson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and London Clarkson had eight points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost six straight.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.