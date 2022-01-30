No. 20 Notre Dame 74, Boston College 61

BOSTON COLLEGE (14-7)

Soule 4-12 3-6 11, VanTimmeren 3-11 0-0 8, Gakdeng 4-9 1-1 9, Garraud 1-4 0-0 2, Swartz 5-17 7-7 18, Batts 1-6 0-0 2, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Ivey 2-4 0-0 5, Lacey 0-3 0-0 0, Waggoner 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 23-70 11-14 61

NOTRE DAME (16-4)

Dodson 6-12 0-2 12, Westbeld 0-7 2-2 2, Citron 5-8 3-5 14, Mabrey 1-6 2-2 4, Miles 12-19 2-2 30, Brunelle 3-8 0-0 6, Peoples 0-3 0-0 0, Prohaska 3-8 0-0 6, Cernugel 0-0 0-0 0, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-71 9-13 74

Boston College 14 13 13 21 — 61 Notre Dame 14 21 24 15 — 74

3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-22 (Soule 0-1, VanTimmeren 2-6, Garraud 0-3, Swartz 1-9, Ivey 1-2, Lacey 0-1), Notre Dame 5-24 (Westbeld 0-4, Citron 1-1, Mabrey 0-4, Miles 4-8, Brunelle 0-3, Peoples 0-1, Prohaska 0-3). Assists_Boston College 15 (Garraud 4), Notre Dame 12 (Miles 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 46 (Batts 7, Soule 7, Swartz 7), Notre Dame 47 (Dodson 10). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Notre Dame 14. Technical Fouls_Notre Dame Mabrey 1. A_5,584.

