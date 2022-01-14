No. 20 Seton Hall visits Marquette after Elliott’s 25-point outing

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 2-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates after Greg Elliott scored 25 points in Marquette’s 87-76 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Marquette ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 7.8 boards.

The Pirates have gone 2-3 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Jared Rhoden is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

