No. 20 UConn faces Creighton after Cole’s 25-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-7, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 UConn takes on the Creighton Bluejays after R.J. Cole scored 25 points in UConn’s 57-50 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Huskies are 9-1 on their home court. UConn is the Big East leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.7.

The Bluejays are 4-4 in conference matchups. Creighton scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Huskies and Bluejays meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.1 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Alex O’Connell is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

