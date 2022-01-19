No. 20 Xavier 68, DePaul 67

XAVIER (13-3)

Freemantle 3-9 0-0 7, Hunter 2-5 0-0 5, N.Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, C.Jones 5-9 1-2 13, Scruggs 3-6 2-6 8, Nunge 7-10 7-8 23, Kunkel 3-5 0-0 8, Odom 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 10-16 68.

DEPAUL (10-7)

Anei 2-5 0-0 4, Gebrewhit 0-6 0-0 0, B.Johnson 5-11 0-0 13, D.Jones 10-19 1-2 26, Terry 4-13 0-0 9, J.Johnson 1-5 1-2 4, Ongenda 3-5 2-4 8, McCauley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-66 4-8 67.

Halftime_DePaul 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 8-19 (C.Jones 2-3, Kunkel 2-3, Nunge 2-3, Freemantle 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Scruggs 0-1, N.Johnson 0-5), DePaul 11-29 (D.Jones 5-10, B.Johnson 3-4, McCauley 1-1, J.Johnson 1-4, Terry 1-8, Gebrewhit 0-2). Rebounds_Xavier 32 (Freemantle 9), DePaul 34 (Anei 10). Assists_Xavier 14 (Scruggs 7), DePaul 17 (Terry 8). Total Fouls_Xavier 9, DePaul 9.

