No. 21 Duke 58, Miami 49

DUKE (12-4)

Akinbode-James 1-1 1-4 3, Gordon 2-9 4-6 9, Balogun 4-8 0-0 8, Day-Wilson 4-8 2-3 11, Goodchild 6-15 2-2 17, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Finklea-Guity 1-1 0-0 2, de Jesus 2-5 0-0 4, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Volker 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 9-15 58

MIAMI (9-6)

Harden 0-3 0-0 0, Pendande 0-5 0-0 0, Erjavec 1-2 2-2 4, Marshall 6-13 2-3 15, Williams 3-9 2-2 8, Djaldi-Tabdi 7-14 2-2 19, Mbandu 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-5 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-2 1-2 1, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 9-11 49

Duke 16 13 13 16 — 58 Miami 13 13 11 12 — 49

3-Point Goals_Duke 5-24 (Gordon 1-5, Balogun 0-2, Day-Wilson 1-4, Goodchild 3-9, de Jesus 0-2, Green 0-1, Volker 0-1), Miami 4-13 (Marshall 1-4, Williams 0-1, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-3). Assists_Duke 16 (Day-Wilson 7), Miami 8 (Marshall 4). Fouled Out_Duke Day-Wilson, Miami Djaldi-Tabdi. Rebounds_Duke 40 (Akinbode-James 5-6), Miami 35 (Djaldi-Tabdi 3-5). Total Fouls_Duke 14, Miami 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,443.

