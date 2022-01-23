Trending:
No. 21 Duke survives drought, holds off Virginia late, 57-48

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 8:26 pm
1 min read
      

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a win in a 57-48 battle with Virginia on Sunday.

The Blue Devils started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter. They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.

Virginia went on a 10-point run to trail by just five points heading into the final minute. Day-Wilson, Duke’s heralded freshman, knocked down a jumper from the free throw line with :54 left to break the drought and push the Blue Devils’ lead back to seven, 52-45, and de Jesus hit 5 of 8 from the line to salt away the victory.

Day-Wilson finished with three assists and three steals and de Jesus hit 7 of 10 at the line to post 11 points with four assists and two steals.

Kaydan Lawson was the lone scorer to reach double digits, posting 10 points and three assists for the Cavaliers (3-13, 0-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Eleah Parker grabbed 11 rebounds.

Duke returns home to play host to No. 20 North Carolina Thursday before traveling to face No. 3 Louisville Sunday. Virginia’s scheduled game with No. 19 Notre Dame has been postponed and the Cavaliers will play host to Virginia Tech Thursday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

