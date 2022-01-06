No. 21 Kentucky 84, No. 15 Georgia 76

GEORGIA (12-3)

Isaacs 0-3 1-2 1, Staiti 9-17 8-8 26, Barker 3-8 0-0 8, Coombs 4-7 3-4 11, Morrison 4-9 6-6 14, Nicholson 4-7 0-0 8, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Hollingshead 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-60 18-20 76

KENTUCKY (8-3)

Edwards 7-12 3-4 17, Howard 12-20 5-5 30, Hunt 4-7 0-0 8, Massengill 3-8 0-2 7, Walker 6-11 0-0 15, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Benton 2-5 1-2 5, Leveretter 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-67 9-13 84

Georgia 18 17 22 19 — 76 Kentucky 20 19 19 26 — 84

3-Point Goals_Georgia 2-10 (Staiti 0-2, Barker 2-5, Morrison 0-1, Richardson 0-2), Kentucky 5-16 (Edwards 0-2, Howard 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Massengill 1-3, Walker 3-4, Benton 0-2). Assists_Georgia 15 (Morrison 6), Kentucky 15 (Edwards 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 38 (Team 3-4), Kentucky 24 (Howard 2-5). Total Fouls_Georgia 14, Kentucky 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,013.

