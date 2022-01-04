No. 21 LSU 65, No. 16 Kentucky 60

KENTUCKY (11-2)

Brooks 0-2 2-2 2, Tshiebwe 4-9 0-3 8, Grady 4-13 1-2 13, Washington 2-8 0-0 5, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Mintz 4-12 5-6 16, Toppin 6-9 2-3 14, Ware 1-1 0-4 2, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-20 60.

LSU (13-1)

Days 3-12 0-0 9, Wilkinson 0-3 0-0 0, Reid 2-5 1-2 6, Murray 4-7 0-0 10, Pinson 5-11 0-2 11, Eason 4-9 5-7 13, Gaines 3-6 0-0 8, Fudge 2-2 1-2 5, Williams 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 24-57 8-15 65.

Halftime_LSU 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 8-23 (Grady 4-12, Mintz 3-8, Washington 1-2, Brooks 0-1), LSU 9-23 (Days 3-11, Gaines 2-2, Murray 2-3, Reid 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Eason 0-1, Wilkinson 0-2). Fouled Out_Murray. Rebounds_Kentucky 34 (Tshiebwe 13), LSU 35 (Days 7). Assists_Kentucky 10 (Washington 4), LSU 14 (Pinson 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 15, LSU 20.

