No. 21 Providence 70, DePaul 53

PROVIDENCE (13-1)

Horchler 4-9 1-2 11, Minaya 4-8 2-2 12, Watson 1-9 1-2 3, Durham 5-10 5-6 17, Reeves 2-4 0-0 5, J.Bynum 4-9 3-4 12, Croswell 2-4 2-4 6, Breed 1-1 0-0 2, Case 0-0 0-0 0, A.Fonts 0-0 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-54 16-22 70.

DEPAUL (9-3)

Gebrewhit 1-3 0-0 3, B.Johnson 2-8 6-8 10, Jones 1-9 0-0 3, Ongenda 2-7 0-0 4, Freeman-Liberty 8-16 2-4 22, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Anei 2-4 0-1 4, J.Johnson 0-2 4-6 4, McCauley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 12-19 53.

Halftime_Providence 42-17. 3-Point Goals_Providence 8-15 (Durham 2-3, Horchler 2-3, Minaya 2-4, J.Bynum 1-2, Reeves 1-3), DePaul 7-21 (Freeman-Liberty 4-6, Gebrewhit 1-2, Jones 1-4, Terry 1-4, McCauley 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2, J.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_Providence 40 (Minaya 11), DePaul 34 (Jones 8). Assists_Providence 10 (J.Bynum 7), DePaul 5 (Gebrewhit 2). Total Fouls_Providence 20, DePaul 17. A_2,956 (10,387).

