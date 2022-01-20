No. 21 Providence 83, Georgetown 75

GEORGETOWN (6-9)
Holloway 1-9 0-0 3, Ighoefe 1-6 0-0 2, Carey 7-13 2-2 21, Harris 3-11 2-2 8, Mohammed 4-8 3-4 12, Rice 6-9 2-2 19, Beard 2-5 0-0 5, Billingsley 1-3 1-1 3, Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-65 10-11 75.
PROVIDENCE (15-2)
Horchler 5-8 0-0 14, Minaya 3-5 1-2 9, Watson 4-8 2-2 10, Breed 1-6 6-6 9, Durham 3-8 8-8 15, Bynum 4-8 0-0 9, Croswell 7-7 1-2 15, Goodine 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-51 20-22 83.
Halftime_Providence 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 13-23 (Rice 5-7, Carey 5-9, Beard 1-1, Mohammed 1-1, Holloway 1-3, Harris 0-2), Providence 9-19 (Horchler 4-7, Minaya 2-4, Breed 1-2, Durham 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Goodine 0-1). Rebounds_Georgetown 29 (Ighoefe, Carey 7), Providence 28 (Minaya 9). Assists_Georgetown 10 (Harris 4), Providence 20 (Bynum 8). Total Fouls_Georgetown 19, Providence 13.
