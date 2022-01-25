Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 21 Xavier Musketeers host No. 17 Providence Friars

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
< a min read
      

Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Providence Friars face the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers.

The Musketeers are 10-1 in home games. Xavier has a 12-4 record against opponents above .500.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Friars are 6-1 against Big East opponents. Providence is 13-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Jones is averaging 11.4 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers. Nate Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

A.J. Reeves averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Watson is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country