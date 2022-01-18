No. 22 Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48

LOYOLA CHICAGO (13-2)

Uguak 3-4 2-2 8, Hutson 2-2 1-3 5, Kennedy 1-4 5-7 7, Norris 2-2 2-2 7, Williamson 5-8 0-0 15, Ta.Hall 2-5 1-2 7, Knight 6-7 0-0 12, R.Schwieger 1-5 0-0 2, Clemons 2-2 2-2 8, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Welch 1-1 0-0 2, Alcock 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-43 13-18 77.

EVANSVILLE (4-12)

Kuhlman 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, Frederking 4-4 0-0 11, Givance 5-16 0-0 12, Newton 4-11 4-4 13, Beauchamp 1-6 2-2 4, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Bobe 0-0 0-1 0, Enaruna 0-2 2-2 2, Page 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 8-9 48.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 10-17 (Williamson 5-8, Clemons 2-2, Ta.Hall 2-3, Norris 1-1, Kennedy 0-1, R.Schwieger 0-1, Thomas 0-1), Evansville 8-22 (Frederking 3-3, Givance 2-6, Kuhlman 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Newton 1-4, Page 0-1, Smith 0-1, Sisley 0-2, Beauchamp 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 29 (Ta.Hall 8), Evansville 20 (Kuhlman 5). Assists_Loyola Chicago 15 (Norris 7), Evansville 9 (Kuhlman, Givance 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 17, Evansville 16. A_3,190 (10,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.