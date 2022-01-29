Trending:
No. 22 Marquette visits No. 17 Providence following Lewis’ 33-point outing

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Marquette Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Marquette visits the No. 17 Providence Friars after Justin Lewis scored 33 points in Marquette’s 73-63 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars have gone 12-0 at home. Providence has a 14-2 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is second in the Big East with 17.6 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 6.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won 88-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Lewis led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, and Al Durham led the Friars with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durham is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

