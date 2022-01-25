No. 23 Iowa 107, Penn St. 79

IOWA (13-4)

Warnock 10-12 2-2 25, Czinano 12-18 0-1 24, Clark 6-17 4-4 20, Marshall 4-8 0-0 12, Martin 0-3 0-2 0, Feuerbach 3-4 0-1 7, Taiwo 2-3 0-0 5, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, Ediger 3-3 0-0 6, O’Grady 3-4 2-2 8, Totals 43-73 8-12 107

PENN ST. (9-9)

Brigham 2-3 0-0 4, Hagans 1-6 2-2 4, Jekot 3-7 0-0 8, Kapinus 4-9 2-3 10, Marisa 9-18 12-14 32, Camden 3-6 0-0 7, Burke 0-4 0-0 0, Sabel 4-6 1-2 12, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 27-61 17-21 79

Iowa 25 27 27 28 — 107 Penn St. 17 30 12 20 — 79

3-Point Goals_Iowa 13-25 (Warnock 3-3, Clark 4-10, Marshall 4-8, Feuerbach 1-1, Taiwo 1-2, Affolter 0-1), Penn St. 8-26 (Hagans 0-1, Jekot 2-6, Kapinus 0-1, Marisa 2-6, Camden 1-3, Burke 0-4, Sabel 3-5). Assists_Iowa 37 (Clark 17), Penn St. 15 (Kapinus 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 44 (Czinano 9), Penn St. 25 (Kapinus 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 15, Penn St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,669.

