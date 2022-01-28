No. 23 Iowa 72, Northwestern 67, OT

IOWA (14-4)

Warnock 2-5 0-0 4, Czinano 9-15 6-6 24, Clark 8-22 9-9 28, Marshall 2-4 1-3 6, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Feuerbach 0-1 2-2 2, Taiwo 1-4 0-0 3, Ediger 1-2 0-0 2, O’Grady 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 18-20 72

NORTHWESTERN (11-8)

Shaw 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 2-8 4-4 8, Burton 8-14 1-4 19, Hartman 6-11 0-0 14, Satterwhite 3-10 1-1 8, Mott 0-2 0-0 0, Walsh 0-9 0-0 0, Daley 6-13 0-0 13, Ademusayo 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-71 7-11 67

Iowa 11 17 13 20 11 — 72 Northwestern 13 18 15 15 6 — 67

3-Point Goals_Iowa 6-18 (Warnock 0-3, Clark 3-8, Marshall 1-2, Martin 1-2, Taiwo 1-3), Northwestern 6-21 (Brown 0-3, Burton 2-5, Hartman 2-3, Satterwhite 1-6, Walsh 0-3, Daley 1-1). Assists_Iowa 16 (Clark 5), Northwestern 16 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 48 (Czinano 16), Northwestern 31 (Shaw 12). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Northwestern 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,578.

