No. 23 Iowa State visits Oklahoma State after Thompson’s 20-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 3-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -4; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones after Bryce Thompson scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 56-51 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Cowboys have gone 6-4 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cyclones are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Likekele is averaging 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cowboys. Bryce Williams is averaging 7.7 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

