No. 23 Oklahoma 83, No. 14 Baylor 77

BAYLOR (10-4)

Smith 12-20 6-8 30, Egbo 6-12 4-5 16, Andrews 0-4 5-6 5, Asberry 2-4 2-2 8, Lewis 2-6 1-2 7, Bickle 5-10 1-2 11, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 19-25 77

OKLAHOMA (14-2)

Scott 1-6 0-0 2, Robertson 5-5 0-0 15, Tucker 3-6 1-2 9, Washington 2-6 0-2 6, Williams 7-21 3-5 18, Tot 2-4 6-6 11, Vann 8-13 3-3 22, White 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 13-18 83

Baylor 21 20 24 12 — 77 Oklahoma 16 20 24 23 — 83

3-Point Goals_Baylor 4-11 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Asberry 2-2, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 0-1), Oklahoma 14-27 (Robertson 5-5, Tucker 2-3, Washington 2-4, Williams 1-6, Tot 1-2, Vann 3-7). Assists_Baylor 12 (Lewis 5), Oklahoma 22 (Williams 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 39 (Egbo 4-10), Oklahoma 28 (Tucker 3-4). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, Oklahoma 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,002.

