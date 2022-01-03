No. 23 Wisconsin 74, No. 3 Purdue 69

WISCONSIN (10-2)

Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 3-4 0-0 6, Jon.Davis 13-24 9-12 37, Davison 5-11 2-2 15, Hepburn 2-7 0-0 5, Gilmore 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 2-3 2-3 6, Bowman 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-60 14-19 74.

PURDUE (12-1)

Gillis 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-8 2-4 9, Ivey 3-9 6-8 14, Stefanovic 2-8 3-4 8, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Edey 10-17 4-8 24, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-24 69.

Halftime_Wisconsin 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 6-24 (Davison 3-6, Jon.Davis 2-5, Hepburn 1-4, Jor.Davis 0-1, Neath 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Crowl 0-3, Gilmore 0-3), Purdue 8-20 (Gillis 3-4, Ivey 2-5, Morton 1-1, Williams 1-1, Stefanovic 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Newman 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Fouled Out_Crowl, Wahl, Vogt. Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Jon.Davis 14), Purdue 34 (Edey 10). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Jon.Davis, Davison, Hepburn 3), Purdue 19 (Morton 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 22, Purdue 17.

