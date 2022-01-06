No. 23 Wisconsin 87, Iowa 78

IOWA (11-3)

P.McCaffery 4-10 2-3 10, Ke.Murray 10-16 5-9 27, Rebraca 1-2 0-0 2, Bohannon 3-6 3-6 12, Toussaint 3-5 0-0 6, Kr.Murray 5-10 0-0 12, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Ulis 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Sandfort 0-2 0-0 0, Mulvey 1-1 0-0 2, Ogundele 1-2 1-1 3, Ash 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-61 11-19 78.

WISCONSIN (11-2)

Crowl 6-8 0-0 12, Wahl 6-7 4-8 16, Jon.Davis 10-18 3-5 26, Davison 6-11 5-5 18, Hepburn 3-9 4-4 11, Neath 1-3 0-1 2, Vogt 0-3 0-0 0, Bowman 0-3 0-0 0, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 16-23 87.

Halftime_Wisconsin 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 7-20 (Bohannon 3-6, Ke.Murray 2-4, Kr.Murray 2-5, Perkins 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Toussaint 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2), Wisconsin 5-17 (Jon.Davis 3-7, Davison 1-3, Hepburn 1-4, Bowman 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Neath 0-1). Fouled Out_C.McCaffery. Rebounds_Iowa 25 (P.McCaffery 7), Wisconsin 38 (Wahl, Jon.Davis 9). Assists_Iowa 19 (Toussaint 4), Wisconsin 15 (Jon.Davis 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 22, Wisconsin 20.

