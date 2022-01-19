No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 78, Stetson 41

FLORIDA GULF COAST (16-1)

Bell 2-10 0-0 5, Cox 3-7 1-2 7, Morehouse 4-9 0-0 8, Phills 9-13 1-2 23, Seay 2-5 3-5 8, Cecil 1-4 0-0 3, Adams 1-2 0-2 3, Antenucci 1-2 0-0 3, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, List 0-2 0-0 0, Schimmel 0-1 0-0 0, Spray 4-12 0-0 12, Webb 1-3 0-0 3, Hackley 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-73 5-11 78

STETSON (8-10)

Streun 5-7 2-2 12, McNeal 0-1 1-2 1, Jamiya Turner 4-11 0-0 8, Kiya Turner 5-10 0-0 10, Wazeerud-Din 1-5 0-2 2, Dublin 1-6 4-4 6, Morgan-Elliott 1-2 0-0 2, Hargrove 0-4 0-0 0, Novak 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Stinebrickner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 7-10 41

Florida Gulf Coast 17 23 20 18 — 78 Stetson 11 12 13 5 — 41

3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 15-49 (Bell 1-8, Cox 0-4, Morehouse 0-2, Phills 4-7, Seay 1-2, Cecil 1-4, Adams 1-1, Antenucci 1-2, List 0-2, Schimmel 0-1, Spray 4-11, Webb 1-3, Hackley 1-2), Stetson 0-9 (McNeal 0-1, Wazeerud-Din 0-3, Hargrove 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Owens 0-2, Stinebrickner 0-1). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 19 (List 5), Stetson 9 (Dublin 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 43 (Phills 4-9), Stetson 40 (Streun 3-7). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 13, Stetson 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_402.

