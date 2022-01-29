No. 24 Illinois 59, Northwestern 56

ILLINOIS (15-5)

Cockburn 10-17 2-4 22, Frazier 2-10 0-0 6, Plummer 2-6 3-4 9, D.Williams 1-1 3-4 5, Grandison 1-6 0-0 2, Melendez 2-4 2-2 6, Hawkins 1-2 0-1 2, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Podziemski 2-3 0-0 5, Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-15 59.

NORTHWESTERN (9-10)

Beran 0-2 0-0 0, Nance 8-15 2-2 21, Audige 1-4 3-5 5, Buie 3-11 2-2 9, Roper 0-1 0-0 0, Greer 2-3 0-0 4, E.Williams 3-6 1-1 7, Berry 3-8 0-0 8, Young 0-6 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-56 10-12 56.

Halftime_Illinois 24-19. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 5-18 (Plummer 2-5, Frazier 2-6, Podziemski 1-2, Goode 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Grandison 0-3), Northwestern 6-18 (Nance 3-5, Berry 2-5, Buie 1-2, Beran 0-1, Greer 0-1, E.Williams 0-2, Young 0-2). Rebounds_Illinois 34 (Cockburn, D.Williams 9), Northwestern 26 (Nance, Roper, Young 5). Assists_Illinois 14 (Grandison 4), Northwestern 7 (Buie, Greer 3). Total Fouls_Illinois 15, Northwestern 20. A_7,039 (8,117).

