No. 24 North Carolina 81, Clemson 62

CLEMSON (6-8)

Robinson 2-9 6-6 10, Hank 2-3 0-0 5, Gaines 1-5 0-0 2, Ott 3-6 0-0 9, Standifer 0-3 0-0 0, Saine 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 4-9 3-4 11, Washington 8-13 0-0 16, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Hipp 2-6 0-0 5, Inyang 2-7 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 9-10 62

NORTH CAROLINA (13-0)

Poole 2-4 2-2 6, Kelly 10-22 6-7 31, Littlefield 2-10 0-0 5, Todd-Williams 5-10 3-3 14, Ustby 3-8 4-6 10, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, Hodgson 3-6 1-2 10, Adams 1-3 2-4 4, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-66 19-26 81

Clemson 13 11 23 15 — 62 North Carolina 22 24 22 13 — 81

3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-17 (Hank 1-2, Ott 3-6, Standifer 0-3, Washington 0-1, Hipp 1-5), North Carolina 10-26 (Kelly 5-11, Littlefield 1-6, Todd-Williams 1-2, Hodgson 3-5, Zelaya 0-2). Assists_Clemson 11 (Hank 5), North Carolina 16 (Kelly 4). Fouled Out_Clemson Saine. Rebounds_Clemson 37 (Robinson 5-5), North Carolina 42 (Poole 5-13). Total Fouls_Clemson 25, North Carolina 18. Technical Fouls_Clemson Lewis 1, Inyang 1, North Carolina Todd-Williams 1, Adams 1. A_1443.

