No. 24 South Florida 61, Cincinnati 46

SOUTH FLORIDA (11-4)

Fankam Mendjiadeu 2-6 0-0 4, Mununga 4-7 6-9 14, Alvarez 4-11 1-2 13, Guerreiro 1-5 1-1 3, Tsineke 9-20 3-6 21, Bermejo 0-1 0-0 0, Leverett 0-1 0-1 0, Harvey 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-56 11-19 61

CINCINNATI (7-6)

Dean 2-2 2-2 6, Niang 3-7 1-1 7, Hayes 4-8 3-6 11, Levy 2-4 0-0 4, Wilson 4-13 0-0 12, Milton 1-5 0-0 2, Craig 1-5 2-2 4, Elfatairy 0-0 0-0 0, Mashaire 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-48 8-11 46

South Florida 23 11 13 14 — 61 Cincinnati 4 12 15 15 — 46

3-Point Goals_South Florida 6-23 (Alvarez 4-11, Guerreiro 0-3, Tsineke 0-4, Harvey 2-5), Cincinnati 4-15 (Levy 0-1, Wilson 4-11, Milton 0-2, Mashaire 0-1). Assists_South Florida 14 (Alvarez 7), Cincinnati 10 (Levy 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_South Florida 47 (Team 5-9), Cincinnati 25 (Niang 2-6). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, Cincinnati 24. Technical Fouls_South Florida Tsineke 1, Cincinnati Williams 1. A_310.

