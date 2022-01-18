No. 24 Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60

TENNESSEE (11-5)

Nkamhoua 2-6 3-4 7, Plavsic 6-7 1-1 13, Chandler 6-13 1-1 13, James 0-1 0-0 0, Vescovi 3-8 5-6 14, Powell 2-6 2-2 8, Zeigler 0-8 11-12 11, Fulkerson 0-4 2-2 2, Huntley-Hatfield 0-2 0-0 0, Mashack 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 19-56 25-29 68.

VANDERBILT (10-7)

Millora-Brown 2-3 0-1 4, Stute 2-4 1-1 7, Pippen 3-10 10-13 18, Weikert 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 5-12 4-4 15, Thomas 4-11 1-2 12, Mann 1-4 0-2 2, Lawrence 1-3 0-0 2, Frank 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Dezonie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 16-23 60.

Halftime_Tennessee 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-23 (Vescovi 3-5, Powell 2-5, Bailey 0-1, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, James 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-3, Zeigler 0-3, Chandler 0-4), Vanderbilt 8-26 (Thomas 3-9, Pippen 2-4, Stute 2-4, Wright 1-5, Frank 0-1, Weikert 0-1, Lawrence 0-2). Fouled Out_Stute. Rebounds_Tennessee 37 (Nkamhoua, Plavsic 7), Vanderbilt 30 (Mann 7). Assists_Tennessee 9 (Chandler 4), Vanderbilt 7 (Wright 3). Total Fouls_Tennessee 23, Vanderbilt 26.

